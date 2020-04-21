Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,476.80.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $17.85 on Friday, hitting $1,261.15. 1,761,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

