Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $55.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

