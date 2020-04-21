Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54, 16,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 535,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Altus Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

