Amarillo National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,920. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $161.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

