Amarillo National Bank Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,631. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

