Amarillo National Bank Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.70. 2,601,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.