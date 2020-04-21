Amarillo National Bank Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,260. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

