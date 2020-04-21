Amarillo National Bank Sells 84 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 384,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,852,000 after buying an additional 361,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,850,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,021. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $146.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.