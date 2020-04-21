Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMBBY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

