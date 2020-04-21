Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AMBBY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
