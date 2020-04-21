American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Holdings Cut by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,818. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.