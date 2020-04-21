American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,691. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

