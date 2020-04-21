American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

