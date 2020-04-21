American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. 1,069,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

