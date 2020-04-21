American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.46. 773,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

