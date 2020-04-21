Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after buying an additional 328,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after buying an additional 563,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,992. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

