Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Repay reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Repay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

RPAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 298,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.