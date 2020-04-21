Analysts Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. BRP reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,501. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after buying an additional 2,483,733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,129,000 after buying an additional 881,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BRP by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 307,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

