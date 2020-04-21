Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $13.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. 5,188,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,744. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

