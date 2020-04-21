Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.08. 3,151,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,868. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.