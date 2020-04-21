Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 149,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.51. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

