ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,219,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.81.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $172,497. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

