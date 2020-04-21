Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 8th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. AON comprises about 3.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.10.

NYSE AON traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.69. 1,123,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,728. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.95.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

