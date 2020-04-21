Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$4.50 to C$5.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Aphria stock traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$4.66. 2,736,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.59. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.65.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

