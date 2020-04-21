Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.44. Aphria shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 4,282,484 shares trading hands.

APHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

