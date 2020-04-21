Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

AINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 27.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 75.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 79,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 417,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,510. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $491.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.