Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APVO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 23,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,939. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

