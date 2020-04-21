ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Down 1%

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98, 61,360 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,475,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities cut their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.