Arbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for about 2.7% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 6,324,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,713. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 0.85. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

