Arbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Anthem accounts for 0.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

