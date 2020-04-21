Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 1,473,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

