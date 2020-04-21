Arbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of D traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 2,961,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

