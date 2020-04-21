ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.