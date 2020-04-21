Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARDS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

