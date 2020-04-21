Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,299 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 299,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 189,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,449. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

