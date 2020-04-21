Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 3,223 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 78,770,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

