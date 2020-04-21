Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,263,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,163. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

