Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $6.60 on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. 2,532,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,067. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

