Arrow Financial Corp Buys 2,751 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 199.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 145.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period.

IBDO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,960. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

