Arrow Financial Corp Buys 3,352 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 147,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

