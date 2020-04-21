Arrow Financial Corp Buys 3,398 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 8,016,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

