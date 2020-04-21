Arrow Financial Corp Buys 719 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 19,126,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,562,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

