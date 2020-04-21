Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,144. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

