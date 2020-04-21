Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average is $187.24. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

