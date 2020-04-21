Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.40 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.48. The company had a trading volume of 843,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.68 and its 200-day moving average is $297.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.70.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

