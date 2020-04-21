Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,050,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

