Arrow Financial Corp Has $311,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,011. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

