Arrow Financial Corp Has $313,000 Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. 3,795,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

