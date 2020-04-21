Arrow Financial Corp Has $39.25 Million Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial accounts for 9.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Arrow Financial worth $39,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,274,410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. 29,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

