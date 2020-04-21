Arrow Financial Corp Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 230,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,846. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

