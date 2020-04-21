Arrow Financial Corp Has $927,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

